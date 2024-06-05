Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA vs I.N.D.I.A. performance in Scheduled Caste (SC) seats

In Uttar Pradesh where BJP won 14 SC seats in 2019, it has lost six seats while SP gained seven and Congress 1. Chandrasekhar was another winner. In West Bengal, BJP's tally came down to four from five while in Rajasthan, its count dropped to just one - a far cry from all of the four seats the saffron party had clinched five years ago.

BJP, which won all six SC seats in Karnataka last time, bagged only three this time while Congress won two and JD(S) one. Maharashtra was another such case -- BJP won four and Shiv Sena one in 2019 but did not even manage one this time -- where the saffron party saw huge losses.

Opposition leaders attribute their improved performance in reserved seats to a spirited campaign by Congress and its allies by pitting BJP's '400 paar' slogan as an attempt to rewrite the Constitution and do away with the quota regime.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and its campaigner-in-chief Rahul Gandhi amplified the Opposition narrative with the latter displaying a copy of the Constitution in every campaign speech. Opposition leaders highlighted statements by BJP leaders like Anant Kumar Hegde seeking two-third majority for the BJP to effect changes in Constitution during campaigns.

With the Opposition campaign gathering pace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to minimise the damage saying no one, even B R Ambedkar, could change the Constitution. Political analysts said Dalits saw the '400 paar' pitch as something aimed at altering the Constitution, which they consider their pride as they link it to their icon Ambedkar.