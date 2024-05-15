Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Never mentioned Hindu or Muslim: PM Modi clarifies 'infiltrator', 'those with more children' remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified on Tuesday that he did not just talk about Muslims but about all poor families when he made his 'infiltrators' and 'those with more children' remarks. Amid the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP leader who is eyeing a third term in office said that the day he starts doing Hindu-Muslim, he would be 'unworthy of public life'.
Modi said this in an interview with News18, excerpts of which he shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.
"I do not work for a vote bank. I believe in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," Modi said, adding he was 'shocked' at the inference the nation had drawn from his remarks.
Modi added "The day I start doing Hindu-Muslims, I won't be entitled to live in the public domain. I won't do Hindu-Muslim. This is my pledge."
मैंने वोट बैंक के लिए कभी काम नहीं किया है, लेकिन जो गलत है उसे गलत कहकर रहूंगा! https://t.co/8mkxDBtoOW— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2024
"I am shocked. Who told you that whenever one talks of people with more children, the inference is they are Muslims? Why are you so unjust towards Muslims? This is the situation in poor families too. Where there is poverty, there are more children, irrespective of their social circle. I didn't mention either Hindu or Muslim. I have said that one should have as many children as you can take care of. Don't let a situation arise where the government has to take care of your children," Modi said.
A little below the post on his interview with News18, Modi, who filed his nomination papers from Varanasi yesterday, has an interview excerpt with Aaj Tak, where he says "Those who turned down the invitation for the consecration of Ram Mandir are very scared in this election."
राम मंदिर की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा का निमंत्रण ठुकराने वाले इस चुनाव में बहुत डरे हुए हैं। https://t.co/pQ1rVC69it— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2024
The PM also alleged that his opponents had 'tarnished' his image among Muslims after the Godhra riots of 2002 when Modi was Chief Minister of Bihar.
"This issue is not about Muslims. Irrespective of how supportive individual Muslims are of Modi, there is a wave of thought that dictates to them, 'do this, do that'. In my house, there are all Muslim families around me. Eid was also celebrated in our house, and there were other festivals in our house. Food was not cooked in our house on the day of Eid. Food used to come to my place from all the Muslim families. When Muharram started, we needed to come out from under the Tajiya, we were taught. I grew up in that world. Even today, many of my friends are Muslims. After 2002 (Godhra), my image was tarnished," he said.
Modi, earlier, addressing an election rally in Rajasthan had alleged that Congress wishes to take away the gold and property of Indians to redistribute them among 'those with more children'.