Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Never mentioned Hindu or Muslim: PM Modi clarifies 'infiltrator', 'those with more children' remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified on Tuesday that he did not just talk about Muslims but about all poor families when he made his 'infiltrators' and 'those with more children' remarks. Amid the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP leader who is eyeing a third term in office said that the day he starts doing Hindu-Muslim, he would be 'unworthy of public life'.

Modi said this in an interview with News18, excerpts of which he shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"I do not work for a vote bank. I believe in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," Modi said, adding he was 'shocked' at the inference the nation had drawn from his remarks.

Modi added "The day I start doing Hindu-Muslims, I won't be entitled to live in the public domain. I won't do Hindu-Muslim. This is my pledge."