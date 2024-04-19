Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nitish Kumar has no principles, more dangerous than BJP: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Kishanganj/Katihar (Bihar): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against BJP leaders who have stated that the Constitution will be changed if the saffron party won more than 400 seats in Lok Sabha.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Kishanganj and Katihar Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, Kharge also came down heavily on former Congress ally Nitish Kumar, alleging that the Bihar chief minister had "no principles" and, hence, was "more dangerous" than even the BJP.

"Modi has, of late, been showing a lot of reverence for the Constitution. If he means what he says, how are leaders of the BJP able to get away with their statements? Why is he taking no action against them," said Kharge, referring to recent utterances by leaders like Anant Hegde, Jyoti Mirdha and Lallu Singh.