Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | No alliance with Congress for Delhi polls: AAP

Senior Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said, "It is very clear from the beginning that the I.N.D.I.A. alliance is for the Lok Sabha. We have fought the Lok Sabha elections together with honesty. There is no alliance across for the Delhi Assembly elections. We will fight this battle in Delhi together with the people of Delhi and win it."

His comments came after a meeting of party's Delhi MLAs at the Chief Minister's residence.

In the Lok Sabha elections, AAP and Congress entered into seat sharing arrangements in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat while they fought against each other in Assam and Punjab. In Assam, it withdrew from one of the seats it was contesting while it offered support to Congress candidates in Goa.

"We fought the Lok Sabha elections in the most adverse circumstances. Our top leaders are in jail. The victory margin has reduced on all the seats," Rai said, adding that there was disappointment among AAP workers after Kejriwal's arrest but the party remained united even in difficult circumstances and put up a good fight against "dictatorship".

On Delhi results, he said the biggest advantage of the AAP-Congress alliance has been that the victory margins of the BJP candidates were reduced.

"It was decided in the meeting that on June 8, we will hold a meeting with councillors and on June 13, a meeting will be held with all party workers of Delhi. Since Kejriwal is in jail, our struggle will continue," he added.