Lok Sabha elections 2024: Nomination filing for three seats in Jharkhand begins, BJP's Chatra candidate submits papers

Talking to reporters before filing his nomination, Singh said, "I am thankful to the party for reposing faith in me. I am sure that people would cast votes in favour of the BJP, as they want development of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The BJP has fielded Singh, replacing its sitting MP Sunil Kumar Singh, who had defeated Congress' Manoj Kumar Yadav by a margin of over 3.77 lakh votes in 2019.