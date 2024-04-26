Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NRIs to hold car rally in support of BJP in Gujarat on April 28

Talking to reporters here, Sompura said, 'People of Indian origin living abroad are equally excited about the Lok Sabha elections. In the US, Indians, including Gujaratis, organised car rallies in 17 states. Similar rallies were organised in the UK to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.' A rally with 400 cars was held in the UK on the day the Election Commission of India announced the Lok Sabha polls, he said, adding that London-based Dipak Patel, secretary of Overseas Friends of the BJP, had organised the event.