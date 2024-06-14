Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Odisha, Andhra proof that BJP will 'defang and devour' regional parties if they work together

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc has been critical of parties like BJD, YSR Congress and BSP accusing them of supporting the BJP government by not joining hands with them. BSP drew a blank in the Lok Sabha elections while BJD was routed in Odisha and YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh in recent polls.

In the editorial, the CPI(M) said the BJD and YSR Congress saw “decisive defeats” in both Parliament and Assembly polls.

“These two states hold a lesson for regional parties – those who choose to collaborate or support the Modi government. The BJP will defang and devour you, if you consort with it. Only the regional parties, which have strongly opposed the BJP, whether it be the DMK, Samajwadi Party or RJD, have survived and emerged stronger,” it said.