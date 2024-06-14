Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Odisha, Andhra proof that BJP will 'defang and devour' regional parties if they work together

New Delhi: The results of the recent elections in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh hold a lesson for regional parties like the BJD and YSR Congress as it showed that BJP will “defang and devour” them if they do business with them, the CPI(M) has said.
Only regional parties like DMK, Samajwadi Party and RJD, which have 'strongly opposed' the BJP, have “survived and emerged stronger”, the CP(M) said in an editorial in the latest edition of its mouthpiece ‘Peoples Democracy’.
The I.N.D.I.A. bloc has been critical of parties like BJD, YSR Congress and BSP accusing them of supporting the BJP government by not joining hands with them. BSP drew a blank in the Lok Sabha elections while BJD was routed in Odisha and YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh in recent polls.
In the editorial, the CPI(M) said the BJD and YSR Congress saw “decisive defeats” in both Parliament and Assembly polls.
“These two states hold a lesson for regional parties – those who choose to collaborate or support the Modi government. The BJP will defang and devour you, if you consort with it. Only the regional parties, which have strongly opposed the BJP, whether it be the DMK, Samajwadi Party or RJD, have survived and emerged stronger,” it said.
The CPI(M) also felt that their electoral performance should be critically reviewed. While acknowledging a “slight” improvement, it said the results in Kerala have been “disappointing” where the party and LDF expected to win more seats. CPI(M) won just a single seat in Kerala.
On the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, the editorial acknowledged the flexibility in the alliance was of advantage.
“The experience of the few months of the INDIA bloc shows the efficacy of not having a rigid alliance but a broad platform, which accommodates the diversity and overlapping of political programmes and policies. The binding principles should be the commitment to democracy, secularism and federalism,” it said.
Emphasising that the struggle against the “authoritarian-communal danger is far from over”, it said the role of a united opposition would come into play both within and more importantly, outside parliament and Opposition needs to ensure better coordination and working through a common platform.
The CPI(M) was also critical of the Election Commission, claiming that the poll body did not ensure a level-playing field for the opposition.
“Having packed the Election Commission with pliant commissioners, the commission proved spineless in curbing and punishing gross violations of the model code of conduct. The vicious Muslim baiting in the speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi went unchecked,” it said.
“By not being transparent about the collation of polling data, the EC raised unnecessary suspicions and speculations, which hurt the credibility of this vital constitutional body,” it added.
