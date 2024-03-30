Lok Sabha elections 2024: OPS pitted against four namesakes in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who is contesting Lok Sabha elections for the first time, will face four other candidates named O Panneerselvam in Ramanathapuram, besides candidates from the IUML and AIADMK.

Four independent candidates with the name O Panneerselvam have filed nominations to contest from the minority-dominated constituency, adding to the woes of the expelled AIADMK leader. None of the namesakes have withdrawn from the contest, which means that Panneerselvam faces an uphill task of reaching his symbol, the jackfruit, to the electorate in less than 20 days.

Another problem is that Panneerselvam is also contesting as an independent candidate as he is not part of any political party. While Panneerselvam is 74 years old, his namesakes are between 42 to 61 years of age.