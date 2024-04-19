Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 63% polling recorded across 6 seats in MP, Chhindwara highest at 73%

Bhopal: An estimated 63.33 per cent of polling was recorded by 5.30 pm in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh while neighbouring Bastar in Chhattisgarh saw 63.41 per cent of voting on Friday. However, voting percentage is likely to increase further till final reconciliation of votes/EVM machines.

No major untoward incidents were reported except for minor clashes between supporters of BJP and congress in Chhindwara.

Elections for 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP will take place in four phases ending on May 13. Sources claimed the people participated with great zeal and enthusiasm in the general election.