Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 63% polling recorded across 6 seats in MP, Chhindwara highest at 73%

Bhopal: An estimated 63.33 per cent of polling was recorded by 5.30 pm in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh while neighbouring Bastar in Chhattisgarh saw 63.41 per cent of voting on Friday. However, voting percentage is likely to increase further till final reconciliation of votes/EVM machines.
No major untoward incidents were reported except for minor clashes between supporters of BJP and congress in Chhindwara.
Elections for 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP will take place in four phases ending on May 13. Sources claimed the people participated with great zeal and enthusiasm in the general election.
The six seats of MP which went to polls on Friday included Shahdol (ST), Sidhi (Vindhya region), Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Balaghat and Mandla-(ST) (Mahakaushal region) along with seat of Bastar (ST) in Chhattisgarh.
The Election Commission of India had set up 13,588 polling stations across 13 districts of 6 Parliamentary constituencies.
While the Bastar (ST) which is Naxalites affected region comprising 8 assembly segments was in the news for one of the most comprehensive anti-Naxalite operations in Kanker district, killing 29 Maoists. The voting turnout in Bastar was recorded 63.41 till 5.30 pm on Friday.
Among the 6 seats, Chhindwara in MP is the most trending constituency that witnessed a lot of politicking and paragliding of VIPs especially on the BJP side (rush).
The top BJP guns including PM Narendra Modi, union Home Minister Amit Shah, national BJP president JP Nadda, MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav, state BJP president VD Sharma and others invested heavily by holding public meeting, roadshows in and around Chhindwara to break the Nath citadel.
Former chief minister and congress veteran Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath is contesting against Vivek Bunty Sahu of BJP from Chhindwara constituency. Interestingly the ruling BJP had won 28 out of total 29 seats in MP barring Chhindwara.
This time around the BJP is claiming to sweep the MP election with all the 29 seats including that of Chhindwara.
Unfazed Nath duo of father and son were seen making emotional appeals to the people, reminding them of 44 years old family bonding/ties, overall development of this constituency. Nath repeatedly made tall claims about Chhindwara Model of development, that people drive home back the message even outside constituency. Earlier in 2019 LS election, around 82.39 per cent voting turnout was recorded in Chhindwara.
After Chhindwara, Mandla (ST reserved seat) is another constituency which is keenly watched by people. Congress’s Omkar Singh Markam is contesting against Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste. Though Kulaste lost the assembly election in 2023, the BJP has shown confidence in him and fielded from the reserved seat. Earlier in the 2019 LS election, 77.76% voting turnout was recorded in Mandla.
In Balaghat seat, Bharti Pardhi of BJP is contesting against Samrat Singh Saraswar of Congress. In the 2019 LS election, over 77 per cent voting turnout was recorded in Balaghat.
In Shahdol, sitting MP Himandri Singh of BJP is contesting against Congress sitting MLA Phundelal Marko. In the 2019 LS election, more than 74% voting turnout was recorded in Shahdol.
In Sidhi seat, Dr Rajesh Mishra of BJP is contesting against Congress veteran Kamleshwar Patel. Interestingly BJP turncoat and former MP (Rajya Sabha) Ajay Pratap Singh is also in the fray from GGP (Gondwana Gantantra Party), which has some influence in tribal dominated area and certainly in Sidhi and Shahdol.
The BJP changed the ticket of former MP, Riti Pathak with Dr Rajesh Mishra and instead sent her (Riti Pathak) to state assembly as MLA. Sidhi was also in the news during assembly election for unfamous urinating incident. In 2019 LS election, over 69 per cent voting turnout was recorded in Sidhi.
In Jabalpur, Ashish Dubey of BJP is contesting against Dinesh Yadav of congress. In 2019 LS election, over 69 per cent voting turnout was recorded in Jabalpur.