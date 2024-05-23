Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Parties doubting there's something fishy: Sibal on EC not putting out booth-wise turnout data

"Form 17C is signed by a presiding officer and given to the polling agent at the end of the poll, which indicates the number of votes polled. The information is also directly sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Now why does the ECI not put that data on the website? What's the problem? Just like the EC at the time of counting, EC puts the final count on its website to indicate who has won (it should put this out also)," Sibal said.