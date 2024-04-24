Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Parties keep tight vigil against under currents as campaign for 20 seats in Kerala ends

Thiruvananthapuram: With the public campaign for the Lok Sabha polls to all the 20 seats in Kerala coming to an end by Wednesday evening, political parties are keeping a tight vigil on the last-minute undercurrents and vote trade attempts.

Kerala is witnessing triangular contests in at least five seats this time and hence the chances of undercurrents and unethical ways of wooing voters are quite high this time.

Already there were allegations and counter allegations against some candidates of trying to influence voters by giving money.

Apart from machineries, all the parties are also using the service of professionals and private agencies to collect feedback and carry out corrective measures.