Lok Sabha Elections 2024: People used to shake with fear during SP govt, mafia shakes with fear in BJP government, says PM Modi

Accusing the SP of defaming Mirzapur and 'turning entire UP and Purvanchal into a safe hideout for mafia,' he said in the SP government people used to shake with fear but in the BJP government mafia shakes with fear.

"In the SP government, be it life or land no one knew when it would be snatched. In SP government mafia was seen as a vote bank. But now Yogi Adityanath and his government is taking forward my cleanliness drive here. In the SP government people used to shake with fear but in the BJP government mafia shake with fear," Modi said.