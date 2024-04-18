Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live: Voting to begin for 102 seats across 21 states

For a glimpse of where artificial intelligence is headed in election campaigns, look to India, the world’s largest democracy, as it starts heading to the polls Friday.



An AI-generated version of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has been shared on WhatsApp shows the possibilities for hyperpersonalized outreach in a country with nearly 1 billion voters. In the video — a demo clip whose source is unclear — Modi’s avatar addresses a series of voters directly, by name.



Read more