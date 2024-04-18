Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live: Voting to begin for 102 seats across 21 states

When voters queue up to vote in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies in the first phase of elections today, the challenge before both the ruling BJP and the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc is to improve their performance five years ago when they shared the spoils.
Read more
For a glimpse of where artificial intelligence is headed in election campaigns, look to India, the world’s largest democracy, as it starts heading to the polls Friday.
An AI-generated version of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has been shared on WhatsApp shows the possibilities for hyperpersonalized outreach in a country with nearly 1 billion voters. In the video — a demo clip whose source is unclear — Modi’s avatar addresses a series of voters directly, by name.
Read more
Polling for the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand will be held on Friday with the BJP aiming to retain the seats for a third time and the Congress looking to regain lost ground in the state.
Read more
The festival of democracy begins in India from April 19, as the nation goes to polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The seats going to polls on Friday are Saharanpur, Bijnor, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Nagina (reserved for Scheduled Castes), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit.
Read more