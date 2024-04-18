JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

LIVE
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live: Voting to begin for 102 seats across 21 states

The festival of democracy begins in India today with voting for 102 seats across 21 states to take place in the first phase. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Lok Sabha polls with DH!
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 20:32 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
11:3218 Apr 2024

How NDA and opposition performed in 2019

11:3218 Apr 2024

How AI tools could change India’s elections

11:3218 Apr 2024

543 seats, 3,000 candidates, a billion hopes: India heads to polls

11:3218 Apr 2024

How NDA and opposition performed in 2019

When voters queue up to vote in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies in the first phase of elections today, the challenge before both the ruling BJP and the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc is to improve their performance five years ago when they shared the spoils.

Read more

11:3218 Apr 2024

Track our live coverage of the Assembly elections here

How AI tools could change India’s elections

For a glimpse of where artificial intelligence is headed in election campaigns, look to India, the world’s largest democracy, as it starts heading to the polls Friday.

An AI-generated version of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has been shared on WhatsApp shows the possibilities for hyperpersonalized outreach in a country with nearly 1 billion voters. In the video — a demo clip whose source is unclear — Modi’s avatar addresses a series of voters directly, by name.

Read more

11:3218 Apr 2024

5 Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand to undergo polls in 1st phase on Friday

Polling for the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand will be held on Friday with the BJP aiming to retain the seats for a third time and the Congress looking to regain lost ground in the state.

Read more

11:3218 Apr 2024

543 seats, 3,000 candidates, a billion hopes: India heads to polls

The festival of democracy begins in India from April 19, as the nation goes to polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Read more

11:3218 Apr 2024

Eight seats in western UP to go to polls today

The seats going to polls on Friday are Saharanpur, Bijnor, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Nagina (reserved for Scheduled Castes), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit.

Read more

(Published 18 April 2024, 20:30 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on