Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Political leaders cast their votes

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Kawardha in Kabirdham.
Credit: PTI
Tripura Minister Tinku Roy shows his inked finger after casting his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Dharmanagar in North Tripura.
Credit: PTI
Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Prahlad Patel shows his inked finger at a selfie stand after casting his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Narsinghpur.
Credit: PTI
Union Minister and BJP candidate V Muraleedharan standing in a queue to cast his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Credit: PTI
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot shows victory sign as he arrives to cast his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jodhpur.
Credit: PTI
BJP candidate from Jodhpur constituency Gajendra Singh Shekhawat interacts with people as he arrives to cast his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jodhpur.
Credit: PTI
Former defence minister AK Antony arrives to cast his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Credit: Reuters
Rajasthan Minister of State KK Vishnoi shows his ink-marked finger while posing for a photo at a selfie point after casting his vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jodhpur.
Credit: PTI
Congress candidate from Jodhpur constituency Karan Singh Uchiyarda and his family members show victory sign after casting their vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jodhpur.
Credit: PTI
Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor waves while standing in a queue to cast his vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Credit: PTI
BJP candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma along with his family after exercising their vote at a polling station in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.
Credit: PTI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Silchar Parimal Suklabaidya shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Silchar, Assam.
Credit: PTI
United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Hibi Eden and wife Anna Eden show their ink-marked fingers after casting vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Ernakulam, Kerala.
Credit: PTI
Dakshina Kannada BJP candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta and his parents, exercised their franchise at Government Girls PU College in Car Street, Mangaluru.
Credit: DH Photo
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah casts his vote in Varuna.
Credit: DH Photo
Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency Congress candidate Padmaraj R Poojary after exercising his franchise at Capitanio School in Mangaluru.
Credit: DH Photo
JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda at the polling booth to cast his vote in Hassan.
Credit: DH Photo
Independent candidate Pappu Yadav shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Purnea.
Credit: PTI
BJP candidate Arun Govil goes through the election procedure before casting his vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.
Credit: PTI