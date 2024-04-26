JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Political leaders cast their votes

The voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is on in different parts of the country. Several prominent political leaders have exercised their franchise. Here's a look at them casting their votes.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 07:48 IST

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Kawardha in Kabirdham.

Credit: PTI

Tripura Minister Tinku Roy shows his inked finger after casting his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Dharmanagar in North Tripura.

Credit: PTI

Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Prahlad Patel shows his inked finger at a selfie stand after casting his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Narsinghpur.

Credit: PTI

Union Minister and BJP candidate V Muraleedharan standing in a queue to cast his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Credit: PTI

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot shows victory sign as he arrives to cast his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jodhpur.

Credit: PTI

BJP candidate from Jodhpur constituency Gajendra Singh Shekhawat interacts with people as he arrives to cast his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jodhpur.

Credit: PTI

Former defence minister AK Antony arrives to cast his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Credit: Reuters

Rajasthan Minister of State KK Vishnoi shows his ink-marked finger while posing for a photo at a selfie point after casting his vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jodhpur.

Credit: PTI

Congress candidate from Jodhpur constituency Karan Singh Uchiyarda and his family members show victory sign after casting their vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jodhpur.

Credit: PTI

Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor waves while standing in a queue to cast his vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Credit: PTI

BJP candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma along with his family after exercising their vote at a polling station in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.

Credit: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Silchar Parimal Suklabaidya shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Silchar, Assam.

Credit: PTI

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Hibi Eden and wife Anna Eden show their ink-marked fingers after casting vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Ernakulam, Kerala.

Credit: PTI

Dakshina Kannada BJP candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta and his parents, exercised their franchise at Government Girls PU College in Car Street, Mangaluru.

Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah casts his vote in Varuna.

Credit: DH Photo

Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency Congress candidate Padmaraj R Poojary after exercising his franchise at Capitanio School in Mangaluru.

Credit: DH Photo

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda at the polling booth to cast his vote in Hassan.

Credit: DH Photo

Independent candidate Pappu Yadav shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Purnea.

Credit: PTI

BJP candidate Arun Govil goes through the election procedure before casting his vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.

Credit: PTI

(Published 26 April 2024, 07:48 IST)
India News Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Elections 2024

