Contract pourakarmika attempts to end life in Karnataka

Krishna Vajjannavar attempted suicide by consuming pesticide, alleging that the contractor was not paying salaries properly and was giving less wages.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 23:42 IST
Published 20 September 2025, 23:42 IST
