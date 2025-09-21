Contract pourakarmika attempts to end life in Karnataka

<p>Dharwad, dhns: A pourakarmika working on contract basis for Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC), reportedly tried to end his life on Saturday.</p>.Live-in nanny assaults 4-yr-old girl, flees with valuables in Bengaluru.<p>Krishna Vajjannavar (35) attempted suicide by consuming pesticide, alleging that the contractor was not paying salaries properly and was giving less wages.</p>.<p>His colleagues rescued him and shifted to district hospital. Vidyagiri police have registered a complaint. </p>