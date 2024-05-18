Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 5 poll campaigns end as BJP, I.N.D.I.A. bloc lock horns on 'budget quota for Muslims'

New Delhi: The campaign for the Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections, including for Gandhi family bastions Raebareli and Amethi, ended on Saturday, amid the ruling BJP and Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc heightening their campaign rhetoric.

A total of 49 seats in eight states and union territories are heading to polling booths on Monday, and the high profile candidates in this phase include Congress’ Rahul Gandhi (Raebareli), BJP’s Smrti Irani (Amethi), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Lucknow), Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Omar Abdullah (Baramulla) and RJD’s Rohini Acharya (Saran).

Of these 49 Lok Sabha seats, BJP had won 32 while the Congress had won only from Raebareli in 2019. This time, BJP is contesting in 40 seats while Congress is fighting in only 18 of these seats, leaving the rest to its allies in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar.