Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM indulging in 'false propaganda', BJP against reservation for SCs, STs, OBCs: Congress

In a video statement, Ramesh said, "The prime minister is repeatedly indulging in the false propaganda that the Congress is against the reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs and wants to snatch it away. This is absolutely false."

'The reality is that the provisions in the Constitution for reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were made because of B R Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and other Congress leaders. So, this was the contribution of the Congress,' Ramesh said.