Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM lying about Sandeshkhali, but mum on molestation allegation against Governor, says Mamata Banerjee

The PM, who is also campaigning in West Bengal, alleged that TMC goons were threatening the tormented women of Sandeshkhali to protect the culprits.

"All of us have seen what the TMC has done with the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. The TMC goons are now threatening the women in Sandeshkhali as the name of the main culprit is Shajahan Sheikh. TMC is doing everything to protect the culprits of Sandeshkhali," he alleged.