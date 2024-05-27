Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | PM Modi made all-out efforts to topple Himachal's Congress govt: Priyanka Gandhi in HP's Chamba

The BJP government at the Centre was apathetic towards Himachal and did not give a penny for relief works during the disaster and even stopped the funds which were due as the people had voted for the Congress in the assembly polls, she said.

The Congress leader, who had visited the calamity-hit families, further said that PM Modi who claims that Himachal is his second home, did not visit the state even once during the disaster.

She also said the Congress was in power for 55 years but could not become the richest party.

The BJP, on the other hand, has become the richest party in the world in just 10 years, she claimed and asked how it is possible if Modi is honest and accused him of taking charity from anti-social and corrupt elements.

PM Modi has been branding the Congress as 'corrupt' but not telling how the BJP became the richest political party of the world, she said and added that a report had claimed that the saffron party spent Rs 60,000 crore in the past one or two years.

During her address, the Congress leader also spoke on her affinity with the state. "My heart is in Himachal Pradesh. It is a beautiful state, known for its culture and honesty. The country should learn from Himachal Pradesh." Accusing the prime minister of doling out national assets like coal mines, ports and airports to his millionaire friends, Priyanka Gandhi said that it was being done to get money which the BJP needs for purchasing the MLAs to topple governments and running TV channels.

She added that the Congress never toppled any elected government and would never do that.

Claiming that all the policies and schemes of the Centre are aimed at benefiting the rich, she alleged the Agniveer military recruitment scheme was brought to pave way for intervention of millionaires in the defence sector.

"Even in Himachal, big cold storages have been built by Adani and other corporates, who would determine the price of apple," she said.