Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi making emotional statements out of fear of losing: CM Siddaramaiah

He added, "Country has not developed... the poor have not prospered. This has been exposed and people have realised that he is lying and trying to exploit them with his emotional talks. So people won't vote again, those who go up have to come down," he said.

He was speaking to media persons near his residence in Mysuru on Saturday.

On former CM B S Yeddyurappa's demand to waive off farm loans he said, "When they demanded it, when Yeddyurappa was Chief Minister, he said that he has no printing machine for it. Now what moral right he has to seek that. The Congress-led Union Government will come to power in the Centre and they will waive off farm loans," CM Siddaramaiah said.