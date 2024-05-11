Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi making emotional statements out of fear of losing: CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is faced with the fear of losing in the upcoming elections. The Karnataka CM claimed Modi didn't have the same confidence he had before the polls began and hence is desperate and making emotional statements to sway the electorate.
Reacting to PM Narendra Modi's statement that opposition parties are trying to bury him, he said, "none can bury any one. Opposition parties only oppose him... want to defeat him politically. Narendra Modi was PM for ten years. It is alleged that he has not done anything in benefit the poor and he is the master (sullina saradaara) of lies. He has not fulfilled any promises made to people."
He added, "Country has not developed... the poor have not prospered. This has been exposed and people have realised that he is lying and trying to exploit them with his emotional talks. So people won't vote again, those who go up have to come down," he said.
He was speaking to media persons near his residence in Mysuru on Saturday.
On former CM B S Yeddyurappa's demand to waive off farm loans he said, "When they demanded it, when Yeddyurappa was Chief Minister, he said that he has no printing machine for it. Now what moral right he has to seek that. The Congress-led Union Government will come to power in the Centre and they will waive off farm loans," CM Siddaramaiah said.
