Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi sets agenda for next term, to set up two lakh cooperative societies

Mumbai: Midway into the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the agenda of setting up of a whopping two lakh cooperative societies in his next term in office in what would give a major thrust to the economy of India’s rural landscape.

“We are expanding the cooperative movement across the nation's rural landscape. Recognising its importance, a separate Ministry for Cooperation was established in 2019, aiming to form 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), of which 8,000 are already operational. The government aims to establish 2 lakh cooperative societies in the next 5 years,” PM Modi said on Tuesday.

During the day, PM Modi addressed three rallies in Maharashtra’s Madha, Osmanabad and Latur constituencies, which would go to polls during the Phase-3 of the general elections.

“Maharashtra, known for its spirit of cooperation, has seen remarkable contributions from its sugar cooperatives in empowering farmers,” said Modi.