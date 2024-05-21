Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | PM Modi was preparing 'communal pitch' but we refused to play on it: Congress

Ramesh claimed that Prime Minister Modi's entire campaign from April 19 has been based on 'communalisation' with the Hindu-Muslim rhetoric throughout and 'no talk of Viksit Bharat, Modi ki guarantee, or issues of the farmers, youth, women, workers, SCs, STs and OBCs'.