Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | PM Modi's chair is 'shaking'; he's started attacking his 'friends' Ambani, Adani: Congress

His remarks came after the prime minister during an election rally in Telangana said the Congress should explain to people why it has stopped raising the 'Ambani-Adani' issue as its 'Shehzada' used to do for the past five years and asked if the party has struck a 'deal'.