Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Alliances

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 10:49 IST

Alliances

Both the NDA and I.N.D.I.A. are rushing to finalise seat deals with allies. BJP is looking to seal the deal with Akali Dal at the earliest. There were rumours about an announcement on March 10 but nothing has happened. Also, what led to the collapse of the otherwise euphoric chatter about BJP-BJD alliance talks is also not known. Congress on the other hand is looking to seal its Bihar and Maharashtra alliances in a couple of days.

(Published 28 March 2024, 10:49 IST)
