Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |Poll Vault: Curious absence

Curiously, Congress top guns Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have also not touched base in West Bengal till now for the campaign.
DHNS
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 03:26 IST
Raebareli and Amethi were two Lok Sabha seats where the BJP put a lot of money in 2019. PM Modi did address rallies there and Smriti Irani managed to defeat Rahul Gandhi in a surprise upset. But this time, the PM has given a miss to both the seats though Irani is fighting a tight battle, if some analysts are to be believed. Curiously, Congress top guns Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have also not touched base in West Bengal till now for the campaign. Is it not to ruffle Trinamool’s feathers?

Published 20 May 2024, 03:26 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

