Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Didi, slipper and safety pin

“I will have to go barefoot now”. The microphone was still on. When an aide asked if he should get a new pair of slippers, Banerjee was heard saying: “Where will you get another pair now?” She then looked around and asked for a safety pin from a woman party worker. She was also seen trying to fix the slipper with the safety pin later but gave up after suffering a prick.

“It (the slipper) has no fault. I have walked much more than it could endure,” she later told the crowd.