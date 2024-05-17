Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Didi, slipper and safety pin

'It (the slipper) has no fault. I have walked much more than it could endure', Banerjee told the crowd
DHNS
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 17:24 IST
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 17:24 IST

Comments

Kolkata: The mean ‘Hawai Chappal’ (Hawaiian Slippers), an integral part of the persona and politics of Mamata Banerjee, gave up on Friday. The chief minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress supremo was addressing an election rally in the Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency of the state when she found that one of her slippers had worn out.

“I will have to go barefoot now”. The microphone was still on. When an aide asked if he should get a new pair of slippers, Banerjee was heard saying: “Where will you get another pair now?” She then looked around and asked for a safety pin from a woman party worker. She was also seen trying to fix the slipper with the safety pin later but gave up after suffering a prick.

“It (the slipper) has no fault. I have walked much more than it could endure,” she later told the crowd.

Published 17 May 2024, 17:24 IST
TMCMamata BanerjeeLok Sabha Elections 2024

