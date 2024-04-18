JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Do you know your candidate

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 12:37 IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will launch a ‘door-to-door campaign’ distributing guarantee cards in Delhi on Wednesday. Just like during the assembly polls in Karnataka, party workers will knock every door in the capital. Kharge will launch it in Ghonda, Northeast Delhi constituency.

There is only one problem – Congress does not know who the candidate is. Some say a decision has been taken but no one knows the reason for the delay in announcement. Congress has been toying with the idea of fielding either JP Agarwal or Sandeep Dikshit.

(Published 18 April 2024, 12:37 IST)
Mallikarjun KhargeIndian National CongressLok Sabha Elections 2024

