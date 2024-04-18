Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Do you know your candidate

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will launch a ‘door-to-door campaign’ distributing guarantee cards in Delhi on Wednesday. Just like during the assembly polls in Karnataka, party workers will knock every door in the capital. Kharge will launch it in Ghonda, Northeast Delhi constituency.

There is only one problem – Congress does not know who the candidate is. Some say a decision has been taken but no one knows the reason for the delay in announcement. Congress has been toying with the idea of fielding either JP Agarwal or Sandeep Dikshit.

