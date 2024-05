Campaign trail

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is hitting Amethi, Rae Bareli campaign trail on Wednesday. The candidate Rahul Gandhi had campaigned in Rae Bareli on Monday. On Wednesday, Kharge will first hold a press conference in Lucknow and then head to Rae Bareli to attend a public meeting in Harchandpur. From there, he will go to Amethi to campaign for Kishori Lal Sharma, a Gandhi family loyalist who managed both the seats for decades.