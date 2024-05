I.N.D.I.A bloc is planning a meeting of its top leadership on June 1 – the last day of polling for the Lok Sabha elections – in New Delhi. Senior Congress leaders are reaching out to partners across the country to prepare themselves for the post-result scenario. However, Trinamool Congress has told the organisers that none of them could attend the meet as Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and other top leaders would be in Kolkata casting their votes.