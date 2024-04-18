Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Mics' ire on Pinarayi?

It seems that microphones have some differences with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A few months ago, a microphone operator in Thiruvananthapuram even faced police action after his mic made a howling sound while Vijayan was speaking. Before that, Vijayan expressed his anger at a mic operator for offering him a remote mic when the mic he was speaking on malfunctioned. On Friday, while Vijayan was speaking at an election campaign meeting in Kottayam, the microphone fixed on the podium collapsed while Vijayan tried to adjust it. Though the mic operator managed to correct it in a few minutes, the mic continued its ire again as sparks and smoke came from the sound system.



