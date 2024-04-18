JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Mics' ire on Pinarayi?

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 13:11 IST

It seems that microphones have some differences with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A few months ago, a microphone operator in Thiruvananthapuram even faced police action after his mic made a howling sound while Vijayan was speaking. Before that, Vijayan expressed his anger at a mic operator for offering him a remote mic when the mic he was speaking on malfunctioned. On Friday, while Vijayan was speaking at an election campaign meeting in Kottayam, the microphone fixed on the podium collapsed while Vijayan tried to adjust it. Though the mic operator managed to correct it in a few minutes, the mic continued its ire again as sparks and smoke came from the sound system.


Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

(Published 18 April 2024, 13:11 IST)
Kerala NewsPinarayi VijayanLok Sabha Elections 2024

