Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Mithun Chakraborty’s poll rally takes theatrical turn

Adhikari’s wife Swastika Maheswari turned up at the rally on Saturday and joined Mithun Chakraborty on the podium to warn people: “If you vote for Mukut Mani, you will be cheated just like me”. She also formally joined the BJP. Maheshwari claims that her marriage with Adhikari was registered on May 28 last year, but he refused to accept her as his wife and started asking for divorce the next day. She lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police on June 7 last year, accusing Adhikari of harassment, extortion, betrayal, confinement, and intimidation The divorce case is now at the court.