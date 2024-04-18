Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: No water, No vote

Reeling from water crisis during the hot summer, residents of Khairewadi in the Shivajinagar area of Pune have put up a huge banner - 'No Water, No Vote' - a threat to boycott the polls in Maharashtra’s cultural capital.
The nearly 10,000 residents have been protesting and highlighting the erratic, insufficient and low-pressure water supply in their localities, and despite repeated complaints, the Pune Municipal Corporation has not taken any action.
Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here
(Published 18 April 2024, 13:50 IST)