Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: No water, No vote

Reeling from water crisis during the hot summer, residents of Khairewadi in the Shivajinagar area of Pune have put up a huge banner - 'No Water, No Vote' - a threat to boycott the polls in Maharashtra’s cultural capital.

The nearly 10,000 residents have been protesting and highlighting the erratic, insufficient and low-pressure water supply in their localities, and despite repeated complaints, the Pune Municipal Corporation has not taken any action.

