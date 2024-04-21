JOIN US
elections

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Paisa wasool

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 21 April 2024, 09:05 IST

After a successful ‘PayCM’ and ‘40% Sarkara’ campaign earlier, Karnataka Congress wanted an innovative campaign to pin down the Modi government in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

It was at a closed-door meeting attended by D K Shivakumar and Randeep Surjewala where an idea got finalised. Soon came the campaign where it said Modi’s promises and contributions to Karnataka were a ‘big zero’. ‘Paisa Wasool’, says the brains behind the campaign, as they got the biggest viral image when HD Deve Gowda was photographed reading a newspaper with the advertisement sitting near PM Modi.

(Published 21 April 2024, 09:05 IST)
