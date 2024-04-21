Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Paisa wasool

After a successful ‘PayCM’ and ‘40% Sarkara’ campaign earlier, Karnataka Congress wanted an innovative campaign to pin down the Modi government in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

It was at a closed-door meeting attended by D K Shivakumar and Randeep Surjewala where an idea got finalised. Soon came the campaign where it said Modi’s promises and contributions to Karnataka were a ‘big zero’. ‘Paisa Wasool’, says the brains behind the campaign, as they got the biggest viral image when HD Deve Gowda was photographed reading a newspaper with the advertisement sitting near PM Modi.

