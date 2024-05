TURNCOATS

The last phase of Lok Sabha elections will see three sitting MPs trying their luck again from their previous rival BJP. Ravneet Bittu, who won as Congress candidate in 2019, will be fighting Ludhiana as a BJP candidate while Patiala MP Preneet Kaur has joined the BJP to fight again. AAP’s Sushil Rinku too jumped ship and will be fighting from Jalandhar on BJP ticket.