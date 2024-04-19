Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Polling begins in Tripura; BJP's Biplab Deb to take on state Congress chief Asish Saha

Although nine candidates are in the fray in Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, the battle will be mainly between BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb and state Congress president Asish Kumar Saha, who is supported by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.