Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka fights tooth & nail to save Congress' last bastion but is BJP suffering dissent in Raebareli?

BJP had its eyes set on Raebareli after it wrested Amethi from Congress in 2019 LS elections.

Pulling all stops

Sonia’s decision to move to Rajya Sabha only added to the saffron party’s hopes to dislodge Congress from its last bastion in UP.

BJP managed to bring Aditi Singh, daughter of Akhilesh Singh, who created a record of sorts by winning the Raebareli Sadar assembly seat five times for Congress and then as an independent, to its fold. Aditi had also won the seat as Congress nominee in 2017 but later joined the BJP and won it again in 2022 assembly polls.

The saffron party also roped in Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Bacharawan and a prominent Brahmin leader Manoj Pandey a few months back apparently to garner support of the community, which forms around 11 per cent of the electorate here.

BJP also made Buddhilal Pasi, who hailed from Dalit community, its district president. Dalits form around 34 per cent of the total electorate here and are considered to be traditional Congress voters.