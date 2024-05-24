Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi, Dimple Yadav to hold road show in Varanasi on May 25

Varanasi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav will hold a joint road show in Varanasi on Saturday in support of I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidate Ajay Rai.

Congress spokesperson Shailendra Singh said the road show will start from Durgakund temple and come to end after paying obeisance at Ravidas Temple.

During the road show, Priyanka Gandhi and Dimple Yadav will also garland the statue of Madan Mohan Malviya at Singhdwar of Kashi Hindu University.

The event is expected to start at 4 pm.