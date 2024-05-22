Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Probe ordered over security breach at Nalbari strong room in Assam

Referring to the incident and media reports, Bayan in his complaint to ECI said: "After publishing the same in various electronic and print media as well as in social media, the voters, political parties as well as the candidates strongly suspect that some malpractices, tempering of the EVM machines may have taken place."

He further said that nobody can enter the strong room campus other than contesting candidates and election agents without due authorisation, so the DC's complaint of an unknown person entering the premises to demand money was a serious security breach.