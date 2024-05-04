Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Punjab ranks fourth in terms of seizures of drugs, cash, liquor: Chief Electoral Officer

The Punjab Police made the highest seizures, worth Rs 404.2 crore, followed by the Border Security Force at Rs 23 crore, the Income Tax department at Rs 9.28 crore, the Excise department at Rs 8.29 crore, the Goods and Services Tax department at Rs 5.0 crore and the Narcotics Control Bureau at Rs 2.54 crore, the officer said.