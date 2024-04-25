Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor in fray in 2nd phase; Hema Malini, Om Birla seek hat-trick of wins

In the second phase of Lok Sabha polls on Friday, polling is scheduled in all 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, eight seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, three seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir.