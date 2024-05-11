Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Rahul Gandhi to hit campaign trail in Raebareli on Monday

New Delhi: Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hit the campaign trail in Raebareli on Monday, which will be his first visit to the Lok Sabha constituency after he filed the nominations on May 3.
He will hold four public meetings during the day in Bachhrawa, Harchandpur, Sareni and Unchahar, sources said.
His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading his campaign since May 6 and has addressed over 30 campaign meetings in Raebareli. She is also campaigning in Amethi where family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma is fighting against BJP’s Smriti Irani.
Rahul filed the papers in Raebareli, a seat vacated by his mother and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, on the last day of filing of nominations.
He was initially expected to fight from Amethi, which he lost last time but with Priyanka choosing not to contest, it was decided that Rahul will fight from Raebareli, which has been represented by Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
Rahul was said to be initially reluctant to fight Raebareli or Amethi as he felt that it was not right to contest from a second seat as he has been a sitting MP of Kerala’s Wayanad. However, the leadership prevailed on him as a decision not to fight would have left an impression that the Gandhi family is abandoning north India.
Published 11 May 2024, 16:11 IST