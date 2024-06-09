Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad on June 12 over people's 'discontentment' over his moves to quit LS seat for Raebareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad in Kerala on June 12 amidst discontent among the people over the reports that he will quit the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat to represent Raebareli in the Lok Sabha.
Congress-led United Democratic Front is organising a reception for Rahul over his victory, with a margin of 3.6 lakh votes, at the high-range constituency that comprises of assembly segments of Malappuram and Kozhikode districts also. In 2019 Rahul won with a record margin of 4.3 lakh votes.
Congress sources said that Rahul might not make any announcement on whether to retain the seat or not during the receptions at Wayanad. The Congress leadership of Wayanad have conveyed their wish that Rahul retain the Wayanad seat.
Amidst the strong discontent among a large section of people of Wayanad over Rahul's reported moves to quit the seat, there is also a strong suggestion that his sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi should contest from Wayanad in case Rahul quits. Congress MP of Kasargod Rajmohan Unnithan had also mooted the suggestion openly.
Anto George, an activist based at Sulthan Batherry, told DH that even as there was a general feeling among the people that if Rahul quits Wayanad it would be a sort of dishonesty, the people could generally accept the political situations. But they expect that a leader of national importance should be considered in his place.
Hussain Kutty of Thiruvabady region of Wayanad constituency also says that the general feeling among the Wayanad voters is that in case Rahul quits, Priyanka should come in his place.
Rahul often described Wayanad as his family. When he decided to contest from Wayanad in 2019 Priyanka who accompanied him to file nomination had urged the people of Wayanad to take care of Rahul and assured that he would not let them down.
Though there were reports that Congress senior leader K Muraleedharan, who lost the Lok Sabha polls at Thrissur, shall be considered as a replacement for Rahul at Wayanad, Muraleedharan was learnt to have expressed his displeasure over the move. Upset over finishing only in third place in Thrissur, Muraleedharan had announced that he would be taking a brief break from active politics.
Published 09 June 2024, 13:29 IST