Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad on June 12 over people's 'discontentment' over his moves to quit LS seat for Raebareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad in Kerala on June 12 amidst discontent among the people over the reports that he will quit the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat to represent Raebareli in the Lok Sabha.

Congress-led United Democratic Front is organising a reception for Rahul over his victory, with a margin of 3.6 lakh votes, at the high-range constituency that comprises of assembly segments of Malappuram and Kozhikode districts also. In 2019 Rahul won with a record margin of 4.3 lakh votes.

Congress sources said that Rahul might not make any announcement on whether to retain the seat or not during the receptions at Wayanad. The Congress leadership of Wayanad have conveyed their wish that Rahul retain the Wayanad seat.

Amidst the strong discontent among a large section of people of Wayanad over Rahul's reported moves to quit the seat, there is also a strong suggestion that his sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi should contest from Wayanad in case Rahul quits. Congress MP of Kasargod Rajmohan Unnithan had also mooted the suggestion openly.