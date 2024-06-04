Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Rahul Gandhi’s yatras triggered the change: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole

Mumbai: The two marches -- Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra -- undertaken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, traversing nearly 10,000 kms, have made the difference which was evident from the results of Lok Sabha polls, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said on Tuesday.
“The two yatras have got tremendous response from the masses over the country,” Patole, a former Speaker of Vidhan Sabha, told reporters in Mumbai.
According to him, the BJP’s destructive and communal politics and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrogance lies shattered, said Patole, who was the first MP to leave the BJP and join Congress during the first term of Modi’s rule.
“An impression was sought to be created ‘there is no alternative to Modi’ for several years…but the Lok Sabha polls have proved otherwise,” he said and lashed out at the BJP for toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and breaking Shiv Sena and NCP.
Published 04 June 2024, 11:39 IST