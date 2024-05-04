Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul's shift to Raebareli part of Congress 'strategy'

Lucknow: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi might have, by opting out of an electoral contest in his former stronghold of Amethi, and shifting to the neighbouring Raebareli Lok Sabha seat, made things easy for union minister Smriti Irani, the BJP nominee from there but the party leaders here said that the decision was part of a ''well thought out strategy'.

A senior UP Congress leader here said that Raebareli was a 'safer' seat for Rahul in comparison to Amethi from where he had lost to Smriti Irani in 2019 LS polls by around 55 thousand votes.

''In comparison to Amethi, Raebareli is still a safer seat for the Gandhi family....the electorate of the constituency are emotionally attached with the family,'' the leader told DH here on Saturday.

"Besides, the Congress organisation is also quite strong...we have workers at the booth level... in Amethi, the organisation is in disarray... Rahulji's defeat in 2019 LS polls only added to the organisational deficiencies," he added.

The leader also said that Rahul could still campaign for the party in the country in the ongoing LS polls as the local leadership in Raebareli was capable of managing the election and also reaching out to the electorate. ''BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh, who lost to Sonia Gandhi in 2019 LS polls by more than 1.5 lakh votes, is no match for Rahul,'' he remarked.