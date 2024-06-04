Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Ram ko lane wale' lose Ayodhya

The BJP leaders were of the opinion that the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22 this year in which Modi consecrated Ram Lala, had turned the public opinion in its favour. The saffron party leaders also touted the development of the temple town during its regime.

The BJP, according to the state party leaders, failed to gauge the ‘anger’ among the electorate in the constituency against Lallu Singh, who, many said, never bothered to keep in touch with the people hoping that he would be able to win the poll in the name of Modi.

DH had earlier reported from Ayodhya that the caste factor would play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the poll in Ayodhya and that the Ram Temple consecration ceremony fervor had ebbed considerably.

In fact, Modi had held a road show in Ayodhya on May five in an apparent bid to revive the tempo generated by the consecration ceremony.

The SP, apparently keeping an eye on the caste equations in Ayodhya, had fielded Awadhesh Prasad , who hailed from the ‘Pasi’(dalit) community, which had a sizable presence in the constituency. Besides, Prasad, a sitting MLA from Milkipur assembly seat, had a clean image and was considered to be a mass leader.

‘’The defeat in Ayodhya is really painful....we never expected it,’’ remarked a state BJP leader here.