Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Record participation to limited repolls, key takeaways from EC presser

It goes without saying that the entire country is looking forward to June 4, when the results of the 18th Lok Sabha elections will be declared. In a build up to the much-awaited vote counting day, the Election Commission of India has put forth the major takeaways of the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls that began on April 19 and concluded on June 1, in a press conference on June 3.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar presided over the EC's media briefing on Monday.
Listed below are the highlights from the general elections of 2024, as per the Election Commission (EC):
1. Record participation
This election saw a record participation by voters, with as many as 64.2 crore people turning up to exercise their franchise across the seven phases.
#Record Poll Participation!— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) June 3, 2024
“642 million #voters chose action over apathy, belief over cynicism and in some cases, the ballot over the bullet. We thank each and every one who took part in this festival of democracy.” Says CEC Rajiv Kumar#Elections2024 #GeneralElections2024 pic.twitter.com/QlPR8tnBFf
2. Women voters' participation in numbers
A total of 31.2 crore women voters cast their votes across the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls.
Women power!— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) June 3, 2024
>312 million women voters cast their vote in #GeneralElections2024 which 1.25 times women voters of 27 #EU countries in their last national election.
Reflects ECI commitment for inclusive elections.
#Sheroes #GeneralElections2024 #ChunavKaParv #DeshKaGarv pic.twitter.com/Zy3NOLJ5G7
3. Repolls limited to just 39
The 18th Lok Sabha elections saw only 39 repolls, as compared to 540 in 2019.
Minimal #Repolls!— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) June 3, 2024
●Meticulous planning, training and review, ensured fewer repolls.39 Repolls in #GELS24 as opposed to 540 in 2019
●25 out of 39 repolls were in 2 States only#GeneralElections2024 #ChunavKaParv #ECI pic.twitter.com/RHrMx7UvBL
4. Impressive voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir overall voter turnout stood at 58.58 per cent, the highest in the last 40 years.
Jammu and Kashmir a stellar performer! #ECI extends special thanks to the people of #J&K for their faith in the electoral process. Voter turnout in the state is highest in the last 4 decades. #Elections2024 #GeneralElections2024 #ChunavKaParv #ECI#DeshKaGarv pic.twitter.com/blNX3eo3KR— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) June 3, 2024
5. Tackling the 4Ms
As per the Election Commission, they were able to keep in check the 4Ms that stand in the way of a free, fair and peaceful election - Muscle, Money, Misinformation, and MCC violations.
4Ms: Identified, Confronted, and Tackled— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) June 3, 2024
Muscle, Money, Misinformation and MCC Violations - impediments to free, fair, and transparent elections were addressed and responded to. #GeneralElections2024 #ChunavKaParv pic.twitter.com/5CahoXvV4g
The vote counting process of the Lok Sabha elections will commence at 8 am on June 4.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.