Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Record participation to limited repolls, key takeaways from EC presser

In a build up to the much-awaited vote counting day, the Election Commission of India has put forth the major takeaways of the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls that began on April 19 and concluded on June 1, in a press conference on June 3.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 10:16 IST
It goes without saying that the entire country is looking forward to June 4, when the results of the 18th Lok Sabha elections will be declared. In a build up to the much-awaited vote counting day, the Election Commission of India has put forth the major takeaways of the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls that began on April 19 and concluded on June 1, in a press conference on June 3.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar presided over the EC's media briefing on Monday.

Listed below are the highlights from the general elections of 2024, as per the Election Commission (EC):

1. Record participation

This election saw a record participation by voters, with as many as 64.2 crore people turning up to exercise their franchise across the seven phases.

2. Women voters' participation in numbers

A total of 31.2 crore women voters cast their votes across the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

3. Repolls limited to just 39

The 18th Lok Sabha elections saw only 39 repolls, as compared to 540 in 2019.

4. Impressive voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir overall voter turnout stood at 58.58 per cent, the highest in the last 40 years.

5. Tackling the 4Ms

As per the Election Commission, they were able to keep in check the 4Ms that stand in the way of a free, fair and peaceful election - Muscle, Money, Misinformation, and MCC violations.

The vote counting process of the Lok Sabha elections will commence at 8 am on June 4.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

Published 03 June 2024, 10:16 IST
India NewsElection CommissionLok Sabha Elections 2024

