Lok Sabha Elections 2024| Release authenticated voter turnout figures immediately: Civil society activists urge EC

New Delhi: A group of activists on Tuesday approached the Election Commission urging it to upload an official account of votes recorded in every polling station on its website, saying public trust in the electoral process is key to ensure robust functioning of democracy.

The delegation comprising activists Anjali Bhardwaj, Ashok Sharma, Shabnam Hashmi, Navsharan Singh and Amrita Johri met the EC and handed over a petition endorsed by over 4,000 people raising the demand.

They demanded the EC should disclose authenticated records of voter turnout figures as contained in Part I of Form 17C.