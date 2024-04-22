Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Repolling in conflict-hit Manipur: 81.6% turnout recorded till 5 pm

Guwahati: A turnout of 81.6 per cent was reported till 5 pm in 11 polling stations in conflict-hit Manipur, where re-polling was ordered following violence and booth capturing during the first phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

Officials said long queues of voters were seen since morning on Monday and 55.76 per cent voting was reported by 1 pm. By 3 pm, the poll percentage crossed the mark of 73.