Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Representatives of political parties from 10 nations visit India on BJP's invite to experience polls

New Delhi: Representatives of 18 political parties from 10 countries interacted with BJP president J P Nadda here on Wednesday as they arrived in India on the ruling party's invitation to get a first-hand experience of the Lok Sabha polls.

Nadda was joined by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the interaction.

After the meeting, the BJP chief said on X, "Had an engaging discussion on BJP's election campaign strategies and the overall electoral process with representatives of eighteen political parties from ten countries at the BJP HQ."