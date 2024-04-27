Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Revised data puts Phase 2 turnout in Karnataka at 69.56%

Bengaluru: The Election Commission on Saturday released updated polling data for the 14 constituencies in Karnataka, putting the turnout at 69.56%, an improvement of 0.33% over the tentative data released on Friday evening.

The revised figures put the turnout in Bangalore Central at 54.96%, an improvement of 1.25% compared to the 52.81% which had put the constituency in the last position on Friday. That title has now gone to Bangalore South where the final figure stood at 53.17.

Bangalore Rural also saw an improvement of 1.01%, taking the final figure to 68.30%. Of the eight assembly segments in the constituencies, five clocked about 85%, Anekal saw 60.69% polling but the two urban segments (Rajarajeshwarinagar and Bangalore South) dragged at about 56%.

Elsewhere in the state, the number for Udupi Chikmagalur went up to 77.15%. The rest of the variations were minor, below decimal point.

Officials noted that data doesn't include the numbers from the polling booth in Hanur Assembly segment (Chamarajanagar) which is facing bypoll on April 29.

The addition from the booth may not bring big change in the numbers. Compared to the 68.96% turnout in the 14 segments 2019, the latest numbers don't come as a big improvement.